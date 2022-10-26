24-Year-Old Tennis Player Became The No.1 Singles Women Tennis Player In India

Karman Kaur Thandi is on the peak of its career and she had set an example to overcome all the barriers. Ankita Raina has been supplanted as the top women's singles tennis player in India by Karman Kaur Thandi. Kaur accomplished the amazing accomplishment after winning the W60 ITF match on Sunday in Saguenay, Canada on October 23.



The tennis star recently achieved her best singles title win in her career. She moved up 91 ranks to rank 217 in the most recent Women's Tennis Association rankings as a result. Furthermore, Kaur is one of the youngest tennis players to achieve the accomplishment, joining the likes of Nirupama Sanjeev, Sania Mirza, Shikha Uberoi, Sunitha Rao, and Ankita Raina, as the sixth female Indian tennis player to be ranked among the top 200 in the WTA rankings.



Karman Kaur Thandi is a tennis player who represents India professionally. She was born in New Delhi on June 16, 1998. She began participating in the sport at the very young age of just eight, and Mahesh Bhupathi and the Virat Kohli Foundation both support her.

Her mother frequently went with her to the court when she was a junior because her parents have been so supportive of her athletic career. She has worked briefly at the Mouratoglou Academy in Nice as well as under the tutelage of Aditya Sachdeva. She frequently worked out in Nice with Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who helped her evaluate her performance in comparison to a top-20 leader.