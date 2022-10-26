24-Year-Old Tennis Player Became The No.1 Singles Women Tennis Player In India
- Ankita Raina has been supplanted as the top women's singles tennis player in India by Karman Kaur Thandi.
- The tennis star recently achieved her best singles title win in her career.
Karman Kaur Thandi is on the peak of its career and she had set an example to overcome all the barriers. Ankita Raina has been supplanted as the top women's singles tennis player in India by Karman Kaur Thandi. Kaur accomplished the amazing accomplishment after winning the W60 ITF match on Sunday in Saguenay, Canada on October 23.
The tennis star recently achieved her best singles title win in her career. She moved up 91 ranks to rank 217 in the most recent Women's Tennis Association rankings as a result. Furthermore, Kaur is one of the youngest tennis players to achieve the accomplishment, joining the likes of Nirupama Sanjeev, Sania Mirza, Shikha Uberoi, Sunitha Rao, and Ankita Raina, as the sixth female Indian tennis player to be ranked among the top 200 in the WTA rankings.