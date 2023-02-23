4-Foot-Long Alligator Was Witnessed In A Park In New York

Sources revealedthat analligator that was found in a park in New York City was likely released by its owner because it was far from the alligator's preferred habitat in the southeast of the country. The reptile was discovered on Sunday morning in Prospect Park, a popular location for Brooklyn residents to picnic and promenade with their pets, particularly when winter temperatures are in the 50s Fahrenheit (10–15 degrees Celsius), as they were during the holiday weekend.



The four-foot (1.2-meter) long alligator was taken by rangers after being "found very lethargic and maybe cold shocked. According to the sources,the alligator was then taken to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation, and "luckily no one was wounded."

When a wayward caiman was pursued and captured in Central Park in June 2001, authorities, the media, and interested citizens spent five days investigating the scene. That was the last time an alligator was publicly discovered in New York. The Urban Park rangers in New York react to around 500 reports on animal health each year.