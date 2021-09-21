8 Year Old Boy From Kurnool Achieved The Title Of Being The Youngest To Climb Mount Elbrus

An 8-year-old child from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has achieved the youngest person to climb Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest mountain and one of the seven summits. On September 18, Gandham Bhuvan Jai alongside two other mountaineers, Anmish Varma of Vizag and K Sankaraiah of Anantapur achieved the feat when they reached the peak of Mt Elbrus (5642 mtrs).



The proud moment came, when Bhuvan prominently displayed the tricolour, that had the Preamble of the Constitution on one side and a picture of BR Ambedkar on the other, after reaching the summit.

He is a class III student from Kurnool, and his father, Gandham Chandrudu, is an IAS officer. His father supported him and sent him to be taught after noticing his interest in sports, notably scaling and mountaineering.

However, Shankaraiah, the sports coach of the Rural Development Trust (RDT) in Ananthapuram, who already had previously conquered Mt Kilimanjaro, trained Bhuvan while he was staying there.

After the news broke down, Bezwada Wilson, the National Convener of the Safai Karmachari Andolan, turned to Twitter to convey the good news. In a tweet, he expressed in his tweet that it was a moment of pride for India as 8 years old boy became the youngest to achieve the title. He also mentioned that if the right opportunity is provided what a person can achieve.





Moment of proud for India as 8 year old #BhuvanJai summits #MountElbrus & becomes youngest to climb highest peak in Europe | As he unfurls tricolour with preamble of constitution on one side & Ambedkar on other it reminds what can be achieved when given due opportunities pic.twitter.com/Ls95Y4Vec5 — Bezwada Wilson (@BezwadaWilson) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Mount Elbrus is one of the seven peaks, and it is a difficult trip that challenges mountaineers to climb in the dangerous weather and physical strain.

