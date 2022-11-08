83-yr-old Poland woman flies to Pak to marry online met 28-yr-old man

New Delhi: In an uncommon love story, a 83-year-old woman from Poland travelled all the way to Pakistan to marry an online-met 28-year-old car mechanic.

It is reported that Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem of Hafizabad is now married to Broma, who fell in love with him.



Following completing the ceremonies, the delighted couple exchanged vows in a typical Islamic wedding.



Initially the couple's parents opposed the union but their willingness to sacrifice for one another brought them together.



The pair has expressed joy at being able to end their love tale despite the long distance between them.



The news has gone viral.



