A 19-Year-Old Creates 'Mask Mikes,' Which Safely Amplifies Voice And Assists 50 Front-Line Staff

Kevin Jacob, 19 years old, a first-year engineering student from Thrissur, Kerala, has created his own mask with an integrated speaker and amplifier, which he created with a 3D printer he designed in class.

He realized that his parents, who are doctors, were going through the difficulties of communicating with another person when wearing a mask as they have to pull their mask down, which put them at high risk. He stated about the problems people face due to the masks, which can mute one's voice, making it difficult for others to hear.

Kevin said that his parents work at the Metropolitan Hospital, and they always come home with a sore throat at the completion of each day. Due to the N95 mask and face shields worn during service, they would have to lift their voices while communicating with patients.

As a result, he came up with a simple solution to their dilemma in the form of a mask that amplifies their voice.

He created a prototype of a mask with a microphone and speakers that would enhance the user's voice when speaking without straining the vocal cords in October 2020, a report published byThe Better India.

Kevin discusses how he created the mask and how it has helped frontline staff. When he searched online for miniature microphones and speakers, they were either too heavy or too costly to fit on a mask. Kevin used the 3D printer to replicate the speakers and a microphone after consulting online research papers and watching many YouTube videos. He also designed the circuit boards that allowed the device to be charged. He used double-sided, solid magnets to keep the amplifier and mic in place rather than tampering with the mask's material to repair the amplifier. He admits, however, that it was not an easy job. He had to create two versions since the first got poor reviews from doctors due to the sound quality. As a result, he was able to perfect the system by tweaking the circuit and changing the amplifiers' casings.

The final product measures 6.3 cm in length, 3 cm in width, and 0.5 cm in thickness. It can be charged with a micro USB cable and takes up to 45 minutes to charge fully.

The microphone is attached to the mask, and the speaker and amplifier, which is a single unit, is mounted on top of a face shield. The mic can be mounted on one side and the amplifier on the other if the user is just wearing the mask.

Kevin's parents, Jyoti Mary Jose and Senjoy KC wear the final prototype to work every day once it is completed. They also told and referred their friends who worked in other hospitals about the product.

Kevin started to receive more orders as reports surfaced through his extended circles, and he has made 50 devices for frontline employees in various cities, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.