A Gujarat Native Builds Huge Bungalow For Birds Worth Rs 20 Lakh

Small birdhouses had motivated Bhagvanji Rupapara to create a novel device for his feathery buddies. Bhagvanji, a Gujarat native, spent Rs 20 lakh to build this 140-foot-long, 70-foot-wide, and 40-foot-high birdhouse, or indeed bird home. He built a massive birdhouse with his own money and land.

It was created to give a safe haven for birds and to keep them protected from the elements. Over 2,500 earthen pots custom-made for this purpose were used to construct the dwelling on a riverside.

Bhagavanji also supervises that the birds are not harmed by trespassers. He is a nature enthusiast who believes that all living things should be equally represented. Aside from providing shelter, the 75-year-old also feeds and watered the birds. Thousands of birds can be observed there, taking advantage of the space and shelter provided by this caring human.

Meanwhile, creating a birdhouse is an intriguing and timeless activity. Bird houses, also referred as nest boxes, were once composed of clay, wood, thin aluminium, and other natural materials. Birdhouses keep your feathered friends safe from the elements and ensure that they never leave your garden. However, backyard birdhouses will serve as a haven for local and migrant bird and wildlife protection.

Time also plays an important role as by end of the summer or the beginning of the fall, bird houses should be up and running. The earlier the house is built, the greater time the birds have to find their new home before breeding season begins. Birdhouses should be left up all year if feasible for use as roosting locations or winter refuge for migratory birds, but they can be taken down, cleaned, and reinstalled once the breeding season is finished.