A Trending Video Of A Dog Popping Balloons To Set A Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records just released a video of a dog named Twinkie breaking a world record. The dog pops 100 balloons in the video, and the heartwarming clip has been circulated on the social media and went viral. Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently uses Instagram to post videos of people breaking various records.

While sharing the original video by Guinness World Record, they put the caption expressing the puppy is really self-assured about her ability to pop. In response to their own comment, they stated that in 2014, a dog from the United States set the record for fastest time to pop 100 balloons by a dog.In 39.08 seconds, the pooch completed the task.



Meanwhile, currently, the world record is held by a whippet named Loughren Christmas Star AKA Toby from Canada, who completed the task in 28.22 seconds. Since it was posted 17 hours ago, the video has received over one lakh likes, and the number is stillgrowing rapidly.