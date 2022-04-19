A Visually Impaired Lawyer Has Been Appointed As Government Counsel For The First Time In J & K

The Jammu and Kashmir government nominated Suraj Singh, a visually impaired advocate, as government counsel for defending cases before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday, April 18, in what may be described as a major gesture.

The decision, according to an official spokesman, is a "major step" toward providing equitable growth and development possibilities for specially-abled people, who are critical to society progress and prosperity.

Suraj Singh had been holding a sit-in protest outside the J&K High Court on a daily basis to protest the claimed failure of the government to execute disability regulations in the Union Territory.

According to the lawyer, he was demonstrating at the Jammu wing in order to get concerns resolved and rights recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Since 2011, Singh has been a member of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh's Jammu branch. He claimed that he had been fighting for his Supreme Court-granted rights for a decade.