A 104-Year-Old Woman From Kerala Receives 89 Out Of 100 In The Literacy Test Making The State Proud

After scoring 89 out of 100 on the Kerala State Literacy Mission's Test, a 104-year-old woman from Kerala has been a motivation to everyone. The Saksharatha test, also known as the Ayarkunnam Panchayat test, was held at the Kottayam District's Ayarkunnam Panchayat. Kerala's Education Minister, Vasudevan Sivankutty, wished Kuttiyamma well on social media while posting her picture on Friday as she did well in an exam conducted under the state government's continuing education project. Kuttiyamma from Kottayam received an 89/100 on the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. She proved that entering the field of knowledge is not limited by one's age.

104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. #Literacy pic.twitter.com/pB5Fj9LYd9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) November 12, 2021

The state government funds the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, which strives to promote literacy, continued education, and lifetime learning for all citizens. It currently offers equivalency programs for the fourth, seventh, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth grades.



Kuttiyamma, a citizen of Kottayam Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat, had never visited the school and had only recently begun attending literacy sessions at her home, which ended upgetting 89 out of 100 and qualifying to write the class 4 exam. T.K Konthi, her late husband, died in 2002. She went to Saksharatha lessons, where she was taught to read and write by teacher Rehna. Saksharatha Prerak Rehna aided her academically. She is now able to enroll in Class 4 as a result of her excellent performance on the reading test. She has added another star to the state's literacy rate, which has always been higher than the national average. But this time, the rest of the country is praising the hometown hero.