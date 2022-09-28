Boy From Theni Become The Youngest To Swim North Channel

On September 20, N A Snehan, a Class IX student at Theni's Shanti Niketan School, became the youngest person to swim the 35-kilometer North Channel between Scotland and Ireland. Along with the 14-year-old boy, his coach Vijayakumar told reporters in Madurai on Tuesday that Snehan was awarded a certificate for his accomplishment.

The child travelled the 60 kilometres from Rameswaram to Talaimannar and back in 19.45 hours in 2021, crossing the Palk Strait. He was a member of a six-person Indian team that completed the 35-kilometer North Channel crossing in 14 hours and 39 minutes despite extreme cold and other perils like jellyfish and small sharks. At 6.30 in the morning, the crew left Robbie Island in Northern Ireland to swim to Port Patrick in Scotland, where they arrived at 9.09 in the evening.

Vijayakumar claimed to have taught Snehan to swim five years ago after first meeting him. At the state and national levels, he has won numerous long-distance swimming medals. He had prepared him for the Palk Strait crossing. They had to subject him to colder environments so he could swim the North Channel.

Before taking the youngster to Arunachal Pradesh, they practised for a while in Kodaikanal Lake. He was chosen to be a member of the team crossing the North Channel because he qualified for swimming in colder conditions.

The group went to Northern Ireland to train in a port city close to Belfast. 20 days of preparation preceded Snehan's channel swim. He now wants to swim across the English Channel, the Gibraltar Strait, and other international channels. He added that they require more swimmers like Tamil Nadu's Snehan, as well as sponsors and the government's assistance in fostering these young, gifted children. Snehan gave coach Vijayakumar and his parents N Neethirajan and Anusa credit for his accomplishments.