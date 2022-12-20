Canteen Operators Of Jamia Milia Islamia Took Initiative To Feed Strays

A few colleges and universities around the nation have been setting an example by teaching students values through their actions. With its most recent effort, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), an NAAC-accredited university renowned for its academic excellence, is leading the way for others to follow.



In order to emphasise the importance of having compassion for animals, canteen staff members on campus have been instructed to provide daily food to stray animals in designated animal feeding areas.

The University of Jamia Milia Islamia has taken a positive step towards caring for animals that stray onto the university grounds in the wake of multiple dog bite occurrences in the capital city and the unrest that followed. The Chief Proctor has instructed the contractors at the University to frequently, especially on holidays, supply "fresh and healthy food" at these feeding places, which the administration has designated as "Animal Feed Spots" next to the canteens and refreshment kiosks.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), and the University of Madras are just a few of the other universities in the nation that have been caring for the stray animals on their campuses.