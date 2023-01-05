Capt Shiva Chauhan Is The First Woman Officer To Get Deployed At Siachen Glacier's Kumar Post



The Corps of Engineers Captain Shiva Chauhan is the first female Army officer to be operationally sent to the highest battlefield in the world, at a frontline post in Siachen Glacier. She is now the first female army officer to deploy operationally to the Siachen Glacier, the highest battleground on earth.



After undergoing extensive training, the officer was assigned to the Kumar post in Siachen, which is situated at an elevation of roughly 15,600 feet, on Monday for a three-month assignment. To learn more, watch the video below. The officer's accomplishment was referred to as "Breaking the Glass Ceiling" in a tweet by the Leh-based Fire and Fire Corps.

#WATCH | Capt Shiva Chouhan becomes the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, after training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel.



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/He6oPwdQM9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

Captain Chouhan will be in charge of the group of Sappers tasked with performing various combat engineering tasks. According to sources, the officer completed rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School where she trained with Indian Army leaders and soldiers. As per them, the training included endurance exercises, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue drills, and survival training.



She is the first to achieve it as women officers had previously been assigned to Siachen base camp, which is at an elevation of around 9,000 feet, as part of their regular assignments with the military.