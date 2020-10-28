Chahal Fiancee Dhanashree Verma Beach Dance Video Viral

Cricketer Yujuwender Chahal is shining in the current IPL season. He was instrumental in winning several IPL matches for RCB at the ongoing season in Dubai.

We hear that along with Chahal, his fiancée Dhanashree is also drawing attention. Dhanashree Verma who is in Dubai now to watch live RCB matches along with Anushka Sharma is a professional dancer. The dance which she performed at the famous Dubai beach has gone viral on social media.

Here's a look at Chahal fiancee Dhanashree Verma's beach video









The video of dancer who is seen grooving for the song "Naach Meri Laila" was posted on Instagram and has gone viral. She is also seen shaking a leg for another song "Bhurj Khalifa" with others. Dhanashree Verma is a very good dancer and she keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram. She has not only danced in several movies but has also choreographed for some movies.

Both Dhanashree and Anushka Sharma are spotted at the stadium in Dubai and seen cheering for their loved ones during the IPL matches.

Chahal's fiancé is not only a dancer, she is also a doctor and is famous as a Youtuber and dance director. Chahal and Dhanashree Verma will be getting married in a few months.



