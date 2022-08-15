Chandigarh Establishes A Guinness World Record For The Largest Human Flag

In a cricket stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh witnessed a new Guinness world record for the biggest human chain waving the Indian flag.The Union Territory was given recognition in the Guinness World Records attempt when it witnessed the creation of the biggest human chain to construct the tricolour in honour of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which celebrated the nation's 75th anniversary of independence.

7,500 students wore dresses as the Indian flag and formed the aforementioned human chain. Meenakshi Lekhi, the Union Minister of Culture, Banwarilal Purohit, the Mayor of Chandigarh, and Olympic medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt gathered at the stadium to take part in the flag-waving ceremony sponsored by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University.

Mr. Purohit thanked all of the competitors for winning this championship and invited the populace to raise the flag at their homes.While lining up as the Human Flag in front of the Guinness Book of World Records crew, the students also formed an airborne formation resembling the Tricolor.

According to Swapnil Dangarikar, an official of the Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who was also present at the event, the previous world record for the largest human image of a waving a national flag, which was previously held by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been broken, and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event.

In 2017, the UAE set a record for the largest human representation of a waving flag when 4130 people participated. According to the official, India has easily shattered the record with more than 5,885 young children forming the largest human representation of a waving national flag in the world.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day, Governor Banwarilal Purohit noted that the successful setting of the world record had sent a powerful message to the entire globe.

More than 25,000 people, including young people, children, and seniors, attended the event to commemorate the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, which was organised under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it.

The Government of India has launched an effort called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of independence as well as the illustrious past of India's people, culture, and accomplishments. The goal of the initiative is to encourage Indians everywhere to fly the flag at home. Instead of just keeping it formal or institutional, the program's goal is to make the bond with the national flag more personal.

The purpose of the campaign is to instil a sense of patriotism in the public and raise knowledge of the tricolour.