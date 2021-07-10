Crown Prince Of Dubai Has Shared A Stunning Video Of The World's Deepest Pool

In Dubai, the world's deepest swimming pool for diving has opened. The pool is part of the new Deep Dive Dubai tourist attraction, which boasts a stunning depth of 196 feet (60 meters) in a city that already boasts the world's tallest structure and the world's largest mall. The pool was named 'the deepest swimming pool' for diving by Guinness World Records on June 27.



The pool, according to Deep Dive Dubai, is a 'world-record-breaking facility,' measuring 15 meters deep and four times larger than any other diving pool in the globe. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum commissioned the construction of the Pearl Diving Pool, which has a gross floor area of roughly 5,000m2.

As per Guinness World Record, this will primarily become an indoor scuba diving facility for training and pleasure, including educational, training, and recreational facilities. The pool's popularity surged even further after Dubai's crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, tweeted a video of the pool on Twitter.





An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world's deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021





He remarked, at Deep Dive Dubai, the world's deepest pool, with just a depth of 60 meters, an entire universe awaits you. He stated that sharing a video of divers exploring a magnificent underwater metropolis equipped with buried trees, restrooms, libraries, and several arcade games.

The indoor pool is crammed with 14 million gallons of freshwater, which is that the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, however consistent with Deep Dive Dubai. The water is kept at a constant temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. Divers of all levels, from beginners to experts, will be able to explore a beautiful underwater attraction patterned like an abandoned sunken city. The pool is presently only accessible by invitation. Later this year, it will be open to the public.