Doctors Remove More Than 50 Coins From Man's Stomach In Rajasthan

Doctors in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, removed more than 50 coins from a man's stomach without performing any surgery. The man's family brought him to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital on Friday after he reported having excruciating stomach ache. The number of metal fragments the physicians discovered inside the man's body surprised them. They claimed that the procedure took two days.



The 40-year-old man was sent to the hospital's gastrointestinal division to have his stomach examined. Where doctors discovered a metallic mass in his stomach during an endoscopy.

Sunil Dadhich, a senior doctor in the gastro department stated that the coins were discovered in the stomach's fundus. Because there were so many coins, they decided to remove them naturally. As they could only insert one or two coins at a time via the man's oesophagus. Since it was a tough challenge for the doctors.

He further added that around every employee participated in the process. Each one of them made a unique contribution. According to him, similar incidents are typically reported involving youngsters; however, this is the first time that such a large number of coins have been discovered within the stomach of an adult.

Doctors were informed by the man's relatives that he ingested the coins as a result of a mental illness. The patient said that he had engaged in similar behaviour in the past.

However, they did not need to administer the patient any additional medication because there was no medical issue. They suggested that he should visit a psychiatrist and refrain from ingesting anything harmful to his health.

Meanwhile, after the two-day procedure, a group of doctors removed all the coins under the direction of Dr. Dadhich and gastro department head Dr. Narendra Bhargava. Finally on Saturday, the patient got discharged from the hospital.