Dog Holding The Longest Tongue's Guinness World Record Passed Away

For more than five years, Mochi 'Mo' Rickert held the Guinness World record for the longest tongue on a living dog. Her tongue, which was officially recorded by a veterinarian at 18.58 cm (7.3 in), was the length of two and a half Jenga blocks. Several people smiled when they saw her drooping pant and clumsy figure.



Mochi, the guiness world record holder had sadly passed away. Prior being brought in by Big Dogs Huge Paws rescue, Mochi lived the first phase of her life in a situation where she was neglected and abused. Carla and her family took her home when she was two years old. Mochi's unique appearance, combined with her lovely demeanour and sensitivity, made her a really adored and memorable companion.



Over the previous four years, the puppy has made over a hundred demonstrations, including at schools, TV shows, book signing events, nursing homes, and animal rescue activities. Amazing Animals, a Guinness World Records book published in 2017, featured her as one of the cover stars.

Carla explained that one of the times Mochi had a significant influence on someone was when a grade school special education instructor approached her following one of Mochi's appearances to the school.

Mochi and Carla visited Niagara Falls, and though being encircled by dozens of people, Mochi jumped up promptly and threaded her way across the crowd to an old woman in a wheelchair with her family at their side.