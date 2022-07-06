Elephant Of Tamil Nadu Temple Wear Leather Sandals Worth Rs 12,000

With the assistance of devotees and the organisation, Gandhimathi, the elephant at the Nellaiappar temple in the Tirunelveli region of Tamil Nadu, now wears brand-new leather sandals costing Rs 12,000 each. One of the most well-known temples in Tamil Nadu is the Gandhimathi Amman Temple of Swami Nellaiappar, where you might meet her. The 52-year-old elephant is given special accommodations by the temple administration.



On occasion, the elephant is brought to the yearly rehabilitation camp, where various actions are conducted to improve the elephant's health and body weight at the suggestion of medical professionals.

Every day, Gandhimathi is led on a stroll through the temple grounds that covers about five kilometres. However, older elephants must exercise caution when travelling on highways as they may encounter sharp objects like stones that could pierce their feet.

The Hindu Traders Association and followers gave Gandhimathi a pair of stylish leather sandals as a result. The sandals, which cost Rs 12,000 and were given to the temple's administrators, were made especially for the tusker.

Measures are being taken to force Gandhimathi to wear her new leather sandals in accordance with the doctor's instructions. On June 3, special pujas were performed to the gods Swamy Nellaiappar and Goddess Gandhimathiamman as the annual Aani festival at the Nellaiappar Temple got underway.

Throughout the festival, it is usual for the elephant to lead the gods as they stroll through Ratha Veedhi. Gandhimathi strolled through the streets while sporting a silver chain that was attached to her calf and embellished with brilliant jewels.

Meanwhile, the devotees are eager to see this year's elephant parade in her new look and brand-new leather footwear. The tusker is lovingly cared for and treated like a child by the temple administration and followers of the Nellaiappar temple.