The growers and showers aren't only contending for first place in their particular categories. At this annual occasion, Guinness World Records titles are often exchanged, and 2021 will be no exception.



In this event, where senior vegetable producers compete to showcase their heaviest and longest veggies, size does matter. Every year at the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championship in Malvern, Worcestershire, UK, heated and friendly rivalries reappear as competitors attempt to outdo each another.

Peter Glazebrook of Nottinghamshire, UK, grew this girthy veggie, which weighs 3.12 kg (6 lb 14 oz).



Peter grows more than simply huge bulbs, despite being known for the 'onion guy' joke. He's broken 17 records as one of the most proficient growers of enormous veggies in history.

His colossal aubergine has become the newest addition to his record collection. For the year, Peter's eggplant was praised as not merely the largest in the room, but the heaviest in the whole world, despite fierce competition. It will be extremely difficult to defeat.

It weighted 60 grammes (3 ounces) more than rival gardener Ian Neale's prior record eggplant. Peter also took first rank in the largest kohlrabi, heaviest onion, heaviest carrot, and longest runner bean divisions, as well as a flurry of second and third place awards. However for Peter, it's not just the money; it's about participating and, more significantly, winning.



