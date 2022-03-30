Giant Snake Skeleton on Google Maps: Real or Fake

Google Maps has become the latest buzzword for all the people in this digital era. There are several instances where people found some awkward and weird things when exploring Google Maps. But the recent news is that a video of a giant snake skeleton on Google Maps is going viral and created a lot of buzz very recently. Moving on to the details, it has lately happened in France. A TikTok account called @googlemapsfun shares videos of things they found when exploring Google Maps.

As per their video, a giant snake-like object was found off the coast of France. Seeing this video, all the users believe it to be a giant snake skeleton. The account has also mentioned that the snake found in the video is about 30 meters long and bigger than any snake. The video also claimed that the snake's name is Titanoboa, which is from a family of huge snakes.

Finally, after an investigation by Snopes, it was found that the snake's skeleton is a giant, metallic sculpture that's known as Le Serpent de Ocean. The sculpture is located on the west coast of France and measures a whopping 425 feet.

