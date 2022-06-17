Girl From UK Achieved Guinness World Record For World’s Youngest Person To Publish Book

Bella J Dark of Weymouth from UK, achieved the Guinness World record for becaming the world's youngest person in female to publish a book at the age of 5 years and 211 days.Bella's book, The Lost Cat, relates the story of Snowy, a cat who wanders outside alone at night and is lost.

Ginger Fyre Press released The Lost Cat on January 31, 2022, and over 1,000 copies have since been sold. It costs £6 and can be purchased at Waterstones or Amazon.

Bella has always had a vivid imagination. Her mother, Chelsie Syme, 27 years old said that she has been writing short stories "since she was three." As a result, Bella's announcement that she was planning to write a book came as no surprise.

Bella wrote the entire story in approximately five days. She also did all of the artwork for the book herself. Bella hopes her book will teach children not to go outside alone at night.

Meanwhile, the book must be published by a commercial publishing house and at minimum 1,000 copies must be printed and sold to qualify for this Guinness World Records title.

Chelsie helped Bella with chores such as dealing with proof copies and changes after meeting an enthusiastic publisher at a book fair. When they saw the sales data, the mother-daughter team's hard work was finally rewarded, and Bella was formally confirmed as the world's youngest published author.