Girl Grown Up In Orphanage Has Secured Medical Seat

Shabana Shaikh, who has become a role model for many individuals. The girl who is now 22 years old has not let her circumstances damper her enthusiasm, and has recently gained a spot in a medical college after passing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), putting her one step closer to accomplishing her dream of becoming a doctor.

Shabana was discovered with her brother in a Mumbai hospital 18 years ago and was taken to a Badlapur orphanage. The staff could see that the girl was bright, outperforming the other children in assigned educational tasks, despite her early clamminess, staying to herself and not speaking to anyone. They had no idea, though, that she would one day make the institution proud.

Padma Gudhe, superintendent of the Bombay Teen Challenge orphanage said that Shabana was always a standout student in class. We later encouraged her to pursue any field she desired. She had always stated that she aspired to be a doctor. They had no idea she'd surprise us all one day.

Shabana, who enjoys singing stated that the orphanage trustees encouraged her to pursue medicine and that she was never without study materials. She had also taken NEET in 2019, but was dissatisfied with her results. So, just to be sure, she invested in two more years of study and re-attempted the test last year, more than tripling her score and winning a spot in an Aurangabad college.

Shabana, who wants to specialise in gynaecology and wanted help people, said that she has no recollection of my original family abandoning my brother and myself. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, she focused on building a brighter future for myself and the orphanage, which is now her family and has been there for me throughout.

Her pals in this town are really proud of her. They've always assisted me with mundane tasks so that she could concentrate on my education. Because of them, she was able to study for eight to ten hours at a time, every day, and prepared for the medical entrance exam.

According to social activists, the girl has set an example for others, as many people in similar situations lose faith and abandon their goals. "It's common for teenagers to go astray. They blame fate for not achieving their objectives. "Shabana is a role model for others," an orphanage employee remarked.

Shabana's accomplishment drew the attention of Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar, who recently congratulated her and promised to help her whenever she needed it. Even while the young woman is delighted to go to her aspirations, she admits that she would miss the love and adoration she received at the orphanage. She stated that she would make everyone proud by excelling in her studies.

Meanwhile, she was abandoned by her family when she was four years old, along with a one-year-old brother, and raised in an orphanage, which can arouse sympathy even years later.