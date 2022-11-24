Guinness World Record Confirmed The Oldest Cat At Almost 27 Years Old

A British cat has been recognised in the Guinness World record as the oldest living cat just before her 27th birthday. The record-breaking pet is in good health despite having limited vision and hearing at the nyan-tastic age of 26 years 329 days, or nearly the feline equivalent of 120 human years.

Throughout her lengthy existence, Flossie, a stunning brown and black cat with a sweet personality who enjoys food and cuddling, has lived in various homes.

She is still lively and inquisitive, unaffected by her deafness, and easily acclimates to new situations despite her blindness, according to her current owner Vicki. Flossie spends every day either cuddled up under her favourite yellow blanket, snoozing next to her owner, or eating a beautiful, big bowl of food.

The quest for Flossie to confirm her record began in August 2022 when she was placed in the custody of Cats Protection, the top cat protection organisation in the UK.

Flossie's destiny had recently taken an unpredictable turn when, after more than 26 years of happiness, she discovered herself homeless in 2022.

Flossie appeared destined to remain with Cats Protection, facing the severe danger of spending the rest of her life hunting for a home since most cat owners preferred the concept of adopting a much younger cat. However, Flossie was fortunate.

A quick match was made with a potential new mother. In her lengthy life, this represents a happy and possibly unexpected new chapter.

When Flossie was adopted by a staff member at the Merseyside hospital in December 1995, the narrative of Flossie officially began. She was a juvenile stray at the time, living in a cat colony adjacent to the hospital.

When the kittens were only a few months old, some staff decided to adopt one each out of compassion. After spending the first few months of her life as a feral cat, Flossie was welcomed into a home full of affection, food, and toys.

She cohabited with her owner for ten years, till they passed away. After then, Flossie was housed by the sister of her prior owner.

Unfortunately, when her second owner passed away after the cat had been in the new residence for 14 years, the cat once more found herself in need of a home. She was 24 at the time.

Fortunately, she found refuge with the son of her previous owner, who also resolved to care for her as best he could.

The following three years saw Flossie residing with him. However, there are occasions when tough decisions must be made. Due to his predicament, Flossie's owner made the painful choice to give his cat to volunteers at the Cats Protection branch in Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough, and District.

It's always difficult to say goodbye to a beloved family pet, but he knew that he couldn't take care of Flossie's requirements, so he made the mature decision to send her to a charity that could offer the ageing cat the care, attention, and company she needed. Though it didn't make things any easier, the choice was made only with the cat's best interests in mind.

Vicki hopes that Flossie's tale may inspire present and future cat owners to think about providing ageing cats with a safe haven. All that these animals desire is a cosy bed and a calm, caring environment. Despite having so much love to give, they frequently spend their final days in shelters.