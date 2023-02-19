Hogwarts Legacy Has Set New Guinness World By Becoming The Most Viewed Game Ever On Twitch

With 1,280,000 concurrent viewers, the fantasy role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy has won the hearts of players and is now in the list of Guinness World Record for being the most watched single-player videogame on Twitch.



The game, which is set in 1899—nearly 100 years before a certain Mr. Harry Potter enrolled at the institution—follows a fifth-year student who sets out on a magical mission to look into a goblin uprising. The game's early release three days prior to its official release on February 10 coincided with its peak viewership.



The initial release date was initially set for 2022, but this was later postponed until early 2023. It was first confirmed to be in development in 2020. One of the most well-known websites for streaming video games is Twitch, which Amazon acquired in 2014.

While completing objectives and pursuing numerous side quests and easter eggs, players in the game are free to traverse the grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The grounds of Hogwarts contain a lot of secrets, many of which have yet to be discovered.