Important National And International Dates Of June 2022

The month of June has 30 days and is the sixth month of the year. Juno, the Roman goddess, inspired the name. June's name is thought to stem from the Latin word iuniores, which meaning "younger ones."

1 June – World Milk Day

Every year on June 1st, the world commemorates World Milk Day to honour the dairy industry's significant contributions to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods, and nutrition.

1 June - World Parents' Day

Every year on June 1st, the World Day of Parents is commemorated. The United Nations General Assembly declared this day in 2012, honouring parents for their unwavering support, sacrifice, and commitment to their children.

2 June - International Sex Workers'.

This day is observed on June 2nd all across the world, not just in Europe. On June 2nd, 1975, over 100 sex workers occupied the Sant-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with their exploitative living conditions and work ethic. On June 10th, the police conducted a savage raid on the Church. This action has grown into a nationwide movement, and it is now celebrated in Europe and worldwide.

2 June - Telangana Formation Day

Telangana has a long and illustrious history dating back at least two thousand five hundred years. Every year on June 2nd, Telangana State commemorates its formation with pomp and circumstance, hosting a variety of festivals, cultural activities, and other activities. Telangana's attempt to create a new state began in the early 1950s.

3 June - World Bicycle Day

The United Nations General Assembly established June 3rd as International World Bicycle Day to honour the bicycle's distinctiveness, longevity, and versatility as a low-cost, ecologically benign, and long-lasting mode of transportation.

4 June – International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

Every year on June 4th, the United Nations (UN) observes the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to raise awareness of the children who have been victims of physical, mental, and emotional abuse around the world. On this day, the United Nations reaffirms its commitment to preserve children's rights.

5 June- World Environment Day

Every year on June 5th, more than a hundred countries commemorate World Environment Day. The environment is a serious issue that not only impacts people's well-being but also impedes economic development around the world. "Ecosystem Restoration" is the subject of World Environment Day 2021.

7 June – World Food Safety Day

On June 7, World Food Safety Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the dangers of polluted food and water to human health. This day also focuses on how to lower the danger of food poisoning. Food safety is essential for reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

8 June- World Brain Tumour Day

Every year on June 8th, it is commemorated to draw international attention to the plight of people suffering from terrible diseases and the urgent need for greater research. Several activities are being held all around the world to raise awareness about brain tumours.World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8th.

8 June – World Oceans Day

Every year on June 8, World Oceans Day is commemorated to encourage people of all ages to take charge of their own destiny and stop damaging the oceans and other bodies of water. This day was dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of eliminating single-use plastics and taking the steps necessary to effect genuine change.

12 June - World Day Against Child Labour

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has declared this day to draw attention to the worldwide abolition of child labour, as well as the efforts and actions required to do so. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which contain a commitment to stop child labour, were endorsed by world leaders in 2015.

14 June - World Blood Donor Day

Every year on June 14th, World Blood Donor Day is commemorated to promote awareness about the importance of blood donations around the world and to thank blood donors for their contributions. "Donating blood is an act of solidarity," says this year's slogan. "Join the fight to save lives."

15 June - World Wind Day

Every year on June 15th, the world celebrates World Wind Day to promote clean energy. It's a day to learn about wind energy, its power, and the potential it offers to alter our energy systems, reduce carbon emissions, and boost job creation and growth.

15 June - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Every year on June 15th, this day is commemorated to raise awareness about the importance of caring for the elderly. Elder abuse is a worldwide social problem that impacts the health and human rights of millions of senior citizens. The United Nations General Assembly declared the day a global holiday.

16 June - Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev

On June 16, 1606 the Mughal Emperor Jahangir ordered the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev to be tortured and sentenced to death. As a result, the Sikhs celebrate Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom every year on June 16th.

17 June - World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

This day has been marked since 1995 to raise awareness about international collaboration to address desertification and drought effects. In 1994, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 17 as "World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought." It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remind people that desertification can be effectively addressed, that solutions are feasible, and that involvement and cooperation at all levels are essential. "Restoration. Land. Recovery" is the topic of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought in 2021.

18 June - Autistic Pride Day

It is commemorated every year on June 18 to honour variety and limitless potential. This is a day for autistic people and their families or caretakers to gather together. A day dedicated to raising awareness, acceptance, and self-determination.

18 June - International Picnic Day

Every year, on June 18, International Picnic Day is observed. This is a day to spend with family and friends in the great outdoors.

19 June - World Sickle Cell Awareness Day

Since 2008, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day has been observed every year to increase awareness of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and the challenges that patients and their families experience. The General Assembly of the United Nations declared this day to be a day of commemoration.

19 June - World Sauntering Day

This day is commemorated every year to remind people to slow down and appreciate life as much as possible rather than always running. This day also serves as a reminder to slow down, smell the roses, appreciate the beauty of nature, look up at the sky, and enjoy life.

20 June - World Refugee Day

Every year on June 20th, this day is commemorated to raise awareness about the hardships that refugees endure around the world. World Refugee Day is also an important opportunity for the public to demonstrate their support for families who have been forced to escape their homes.

3rd Sunday of June - World Father's Day

Every year on the third Sunday in June, it is commemorated to honour fatherhood and to thank all fathers for their contribution to society. In 2022 , world father's day falls on 19 june.World Music Day is celebrated on June 21st.

21 June - World Music Day

Every year on June 21, World Music Day is commemorated to promote music on a worldwide scale and to foster global harmony through music.

21 June - World Hydrography Day

Every year on June 21st, World Hydrography Day is held to raise public awareness about hydrography science. This day is commemorated every year by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and its international members.

21 June – International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21st all over the world to create awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life and to inform people about its advantages. The Ministry of AYUSH in India commemorates International Yoga Day.

21 June - Summer Solstice

On June 21, the Summer Solstice is observed. It is India's longest day, with the longest amount of daylight.

23 June - International Olympic Day

Every year on June 23rd, the International Olympic Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the value of games in everyday life. Olympic Day is about much more than sports. It is time for the entire world to become involved.

23 June - United Nations Public Service Day

The United Nations General Assembly has declared June 23rd as Public Service Day. It emphasises the role of public service in development, honours public employees' efforts, and encourages young people to pursue employment in the public sector.

23 June - International Widow's Day

Every year on June 23rd, International Widows Day (international) is commemorated to raise global awareness about the human rights violations that widows face in numerous nations after the loss of their spouses.

26 June - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Every year on June 26th, this day is commemorated to raise public awareness about the dangers of drugs and to establish a society free of drug misuse. The United Nations General Assembly formed it in order to strengthen global action and cooperation.

26 June - International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

On 12 December 1997, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 26 as International Day in Support of Torture Victims in order to end torture and ensure the effective implementation of the Convention against Torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

29 June: National Statistics Day

On June 29th, the day is commemorated to promote the use of statistics in everyday life. Prof. P C Mahalanobis' birthday is celebrated on this day. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2: End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition, and Promote Sustainable Agriculture is the theme of National Statistics Day 2021.

29 June: International Day of the Tropics

Every year on June 29th, it is commemorated to raise awareness about conservation measures and to promote the world's tropical regions.

30 June - World Asteroid Day

On June 30th, Asteroid Day is observed to promote online education on asteroids. This event commemorates the Siberian Tunguska disaster, which occurred on June 30, 1908. It is the most dangerous asteroid-related occurrence in recent history on Earth. A resolution was voted by the United Nations declaring June 30th as Asteroid Day.