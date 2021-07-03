In Saudi Arabia, A Massive Decorative And LED Structure Set New Guinness World Records

On March 18, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh city was transformed into an art gallery during the Noor Riyadh festival. While celebrating the noor riyadh festival, two official Guinness World records were set in the Saudi capital by two different acts. The two records recorded included the Koert Vermeulen (Belgium) obtaining the brightest suspended ornament, 1.2 million lumens. The second record is Karolina Halatek (Poland) created the world's largest LED structure with 272,160 LEDs during the Noor Riyadh Festival.

The goal of the festival is to transform the city into a gallery 'without walls.' Around 60 artists from 20 different countries exhibited their work throughout the city. Whereas Noor Riyadh is an annual festival in the city that celebrates the combination of light and art.

The record-breaking decoration, Star in Motion, by Koert Vermeulen, was hanging from the historic Kingdom Tower at a height of 256 metres above the ground, illuminating the cityscape.

The day when the festival occurred, it featured 13 artistic locations throughout the city that witnessed the celebration of the beauty of light, sound, and moving images that make the city into a mesmerizing scenario.

Karolina Halatek's 'Beacon' artwork, featured 272,160 LED lights. Visitors to the King Abdulaziz Historical Center were astounded by the magnificent edifice that lit up the sky.

Meanwhile, Noor Riyadh used art to express the ideas of inclusivity and common humanity in 13 different spots throughout the city. The festival also provided opportunities for the community to participate in tours, cinematic and musical performances, and workshops.