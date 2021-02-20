KRSMA Founders Chigurupati ranked in LuxeBook 100 most powerful people in Indian Luxury

KRSMA Estates, located near to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi Hills, in India, and owned by Krishna Prasad Chigurupati and Uma Chigurupati has made it to the list of year 2020 list of the most powerful people in Indian luxury (Spirits Category), having won an impression by an eminent jury's for being the creators of KRSMA – the best wine brand in the country.

The Luxebook's Top 100 listed of 2020 are brave men and women who did everything possible to survive, sustain and succeed. They embraced digitisation, modified their business models, and, in some cases, even changed their product offerings. KRSMA is widely acknowledged having put Hampi Hills on the global map as the finest wine destination of the world. KRSMA produces and sells their exquisite wines in a few cities of India and New York.

Promoted by Uma Chigurupati, a postgraduate in Soil Microbiology and Plant Pathology, along with Krishna Prasad Chigurupati carrying several years of reputation as a wine connoisseur, both the promoters are known world-wide for reviving the obliviate grapevines in the hills of Hampi more than a decade ago. Their revival story was eminent, as both harnessed the extensive knowledge about viticulture, having extensively travelled to vineyards around the world.

"We are absolutely delighted to be listed in the Top 100 LuxeBook most powerful Indian Luxury People list," said Krishna and Uma Chigurupati. "To have garnered such high praise for KRSMA and our continued commitment to brew the finest wines from the Hampi Hills is truly rewarding."

The Chigurupati duo are not just known for their passion for wine, but also in creating their mark globally in the field of pharmaceuticals as the founders of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Granules India, and in the sporting arena, where they conquered some of the most gruelling marathons around the world and were recognised by the Guinness Records twice. KRSMA's first grape variety was Cabernet Sauvignon. By 2009, KRSMA grew four new varieties of grape including Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Sangiovese using the expertise of a viticulturist flown in from Australia. The first wine of KRSMA-Hampi Hills rolled out in 2011. Once the wine reached consumers, there was no looking back for the brand as it garnered appreciation from around the world for its exquisite taste and class. LuxeBook Award is celebrated, and acknowledges the spirit of enterprise, innovation, resilience and, above all, empathy.