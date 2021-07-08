Labourer In Odisha Earns Tens Of Thousands Of Lakhs Via YouTube

Isak Munda's meteoric journey to prominence is inspiring as a tribal guy from Odisha's Sambalpur district, used to work as a daily wage labourer until last year, when he began shooting movies. After work dried up owing to the lockout, he decided to start filming YouTube videos in March 2020.

Isak Munda's YouTube channel, 'Isak Munda Eating,' now has over 7 lakh subscribers. He remarked that from Odisha TV he received a 5 lakh salary from YouTube in August 2020.

Mr Munda was encouraged by food critics to produce a video of himself eating boiling rice and curries. The trending video quickly became popular on the platform, with over half a million views to date. It depicts the 35-year-old eating a meal of rice, sambar, a tomato, and green chiles with his hands. He would have to take out a 3,000 loan to acquire a smartphone in order to make the video.

Isak Munda explained that he took out a 3,000 loan to buy my first small smartphone so he could make videos and content. He added that his videos were based on his daily lifestyle, including what he ate and how he ate it. He is overjoyed that his videos are being favourably received. He stated that he is now making a respectable living. The majority of his videos include regional flavours and cuisine - basic, everyday food that has transformed the labourer into a lakhpati.

He used the money to build a house and save my family from financial ruin and has also decided to support needy folks to the best of my ability.

However, Mr Munda's sole goal is not to profit from YouTube videos. He wanted to raise public awareness about our local traditions as well as the negative effects they face. He felt relieved that no longer they have to look for low-wage labour.