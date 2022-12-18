Man From Iran Set New Guinness World Record For Being The Shortest Man

Iran's Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh has lately been recognised as the shortest man in the world by Guinness World Records. Having been 7 centimetres shorter than the previous record holder on Tuesday. The title of shortest man in the world goes to Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, age twenty. He stands 65.24 centimetres tall.



Afshin Ghaderzadeh was featured in a clip posted by Guinness World Records. Afshin is almost 7 centimetres shorter than the previous record holder, 36-year-old Edward "Nino" Hernandez (Colombia).

In addition, according to Guinness World Records, he is the fourth-shortest man ever. Records indicate that Afshin is also proficient in the Persian and Kurdish languages. When he was born, he weighed barely 700 grammes. His life was considerably different from that of other youngsters because he was so short. He was not as academically or athletically advanced as kids his age. He quickly quit the school as a result of this.