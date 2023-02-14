Man In Brazil Dies Allegedly After MRI Machine Triggered Handgun

A handgun that a Brazilian man was wearing during the discharged last month, shooting him in the belly as it went close to an active MRI machine, leaving him with fatal wounds. Despite verbal and written orders to remove any metal objects before accompanying his mother into the scanning room, the 40-year-old lawyer and outspoken proponent of gun ownership is said to have kept the handgun.



On January 16, Leandro Mathias de Novaes brought his mom to the Laboratorio Cura in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an MRI. According to reports, clinical professionals advised de Novaes and his mother to follow regular protocol and leave any metal objects outside the scanning area.



Authorities from the facility explained that they would like to underline that the Cura team followed all accident prevention practises, as is normal in all units. The patient and his friend received thorough instructions on how to enter the examination room and were cautioned against bringing any metal objects inside. This straightforward incident has a basic motivation. An MRI employs magnetism of 1.5 to 3.0 tesla (and occasionally more) to compel the protons in water molecules to point roughly in the same direction in order to create an image of the body.