Meet Hulk, Who's Taken the Internet by Storm, A Lime Green Puppy with a 'Superpower'

On Friday morning, Gypsy has delivered eight puppies. She is a white shepherd and owned by Haywood County resident Shana Stamey. In born puppies there was a bright green puppy whom North Carolina family named "Hulk." So, it may have given a canine sidekick to The Avengers.

Stamey said:

Gypsy's three-hour labor was going smoothly until the fourth puppy came out as a small, but mighty tuft of lime green fur, "I started freaking out," Stamey told news outlets. "But everybody was healthy."

Experts cleared that there's a normal explanation for the puppy's coloration —

"and no, he wasn't exposed to any gamma rays. Liquid from inside Gypsy's stomach likely stained the white dog's fur during pregnancy," Suzanne Cianciulli, who is the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told news outlets.

However, this puppy has a newfound superpower, which the family has deemed an "aggressive appetite," will likely remain.





Story tonight about a German Shepherd puppy born green just days ago in Canton. Animal experts say it happens from time to time, staining from birth fluids and not harmful, fades away. This pup's human family named him "Hulk. " More at 6. @WLOS_13 #LiveOnWLOS pic.twitter.com/7ex4i2wbOI — Rex Hodge (@RexHodge_WLOS) January 15, 2020





Stamey said:

"Regular baths and daily licks from Gypsy are expected to fade Hulk's green hue in a few weeks."