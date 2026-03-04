CS calls for intensive training ahead of Census rollout

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, along with Director of Census Operations Telangana Bharathi Hollikeri, issued specific directions to District Collectors for the successful conduct of Census 2027.

The two officials briefed the Collectors on modalities for the upcoming Census process. The first phase --house listing operations --will commence across the state from May 11.

Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital Census, conducted through a dedicated mobile application ensuring real-time, accurate and transparent data capture. Self-enumeration will begin 15 days prior to HLO.