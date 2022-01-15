MrBeast earned over $54 million in 2021 making history as any youtuber

According to Forbes, YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, earned $54 million in 2021, the highest yearly earnings of any YouTuber in history.

According to Forbes, the figure is roughly double what Ryan Kaji, a kids' YouTuber known as "Ryan's World," who was top on the previous list, received last year.

According to the data marketing website SpeakRJ, Donaldson had an amazing year, growing from 50 million members at the start of 2021 to over 88 million as of January.

According to the data analytics website SocialBlade, he has the eighth most subscribers on YouTube and the third largest in the United States. His charitable videos and engaging contests have racked up over 14 billion views on his YouTube channel.







