Nigerian Footballer Has Broken Three Additional Guiness World Records

Chinonso Eche (Nigeria) vowed it wouldn't be his final Guinness World Records title after achieving his first in November 2019 for most continuous football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on his head with a stunning 111 touches.



Chinonso, who is known for pushing his limits and working hard to improve, has kept his word, breaking three new freestyle records. 7 minutes 46 seconds is the fastest time to 1,000 football touches while balancing a ball on one's head.

In one minute, the most football headers in a prone position about 233. In one minute, the most football touches in a seated position while balancing a ball on the head for almost 197.

The now 13-year-old freestyle star from Anambra State, who now resides in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, has also been included in the Guinness World Records 2022 book of Young Achievers. FIFA recognised his abilities on an international level.

Chinonso decided to attempt his first record to prove to the world that anything is possible when you believe. Chinonso can also count on his family's support, who are proud of his achievements. In front of a throng, Chinonso Eche plays football.



Although this young freestyle monarch has always been passionate about soccer and has enjoyed it since he was a child, it was his father who first discovered Chinonso's enthusiasm for the game when he was approximately eight years old.

His favourite footballers include stars like Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, who incorporate freestyle moves into their games. A future that, Chinonso says, might hold even more records