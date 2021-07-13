Power thief's snake crawl to cut wires caught on video

New Delhi: A video of a man crawling like a snake to reach the roof of his house in UP's Muradnagar to cut an illegal electricity connection to his house amid raids has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers in splits.

The video was taken by the Electricity Department team who had gone to raid the house for an illegal power connection. When the team reached his house, the man immediately made for the roof to remove the incriminating evidence. But, to his dismay, some officials were waiting there.

The Electricity Department in Ghaziabad's Muradnager received information that some people have illegal connections, and raided the area to identify the culprits.

The team knocked on the door of a house but there was no response. Immediately, an official reached the balcony next to the house and started making videos.

Meanwhile, the resident cleverly reached the rooftop to cut off the illegal connection, and as he was going to cut the wires with a tool, the waiting officials announced their presence, making clear that his attempt had failed.





The Muradnagar Sub Divisional Officer said: "The video that has gone viral is related to our area. The last 15 days have been very challenging for the Electricity Department. We have maintained the power supply day and night. Due to the heat, the demand for electricity is very high as the power consumption increased."

"On the directions of the senior officers, we conducted day and night vigil so that action could be taken against those who used electricity illegally. After that we decided to conduct raids in Muradnagar."

"We have taken action against the person seen in the video," he added.