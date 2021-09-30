Real-Life Rapunzel Donated More Than Five Feet Of Hair To Children's Charity

Zahab is a professional Pakistani squash player who is recognised as the "Longest Haired Athlete" and currently resides in Northern Virginia, USA. Her hair was last cut by Zahab Khan when she was 13 years old. It grew to an incredible 190 cm in 18 years without being cut by scissors (6 ft 3 in).



Zahab, on the other hand, sat in the hairdresser's chair for the first time in her adult life on August 26, 2021, after deciding to have her long locks shaved off for a good cause. As a result, Zahab set a new record for the most hair given by a single person – 155cm (5 ft 1 in).

Zahab gave her hair to the charity Children With Hair Loss, which provides children with medical-related hair loss with free human hair substitutes.

Zahab set a new record for the most hair clips on a head earlier that month, with 1,100 overall. The accomplishment was a suitable send-off for her hair, which she had planned to cut in order to break her second world record.

Gregory White divided Zahab's hair into tiny ponytails before cutting it, the longest of which measured 155 cm (5 ft 1 in). When Zahab saw her new 'do, she was blown away. The 6-foot-long locks were cut into a sophisticated shoulder-length bob.

Zahab is a global champion for women in sports, as well as a professional squash player and coach. She is one of the co-founders of the Zahab Neha Foundation, which assists poor Pakistani women in pursuing both sports and education.

Zahab is also a social media sensation. She has 136,000 TikTok followers, where she gives hair care routines and tips. Her grandmother's oil, she says, is responsible for her hair's long-term health. Zahab also credits some of her success to her family and friends for their unwavering support.

She like to express her gratitude to her family and friends for supporting her and encouraging her to grow her hair.