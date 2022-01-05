Research findings indicate that the distinctive qualities of crabbiness had developed at least five times in the previous 250 million years after attempting to explain the evolutionary history of crabs in all their boisterous splendor.



This evolution of a crab-like body plan has become so common that it has been given its own title: carcinization. This is termed decarbonization when people lose innate crabbiness to evolution.

Furthermore, one rare example is frog crabs (Raninidae). Crab body plan elements were also lost en route to almost-legless Puerto Rican sand crabs and different lop-sided hermit crabs, however, red king crabs reclaimed crabby features at the last evolutionary minute. Although evolution must be accomplishing something properly in fashioning crabby creatures at countless times again and how it keeps building and shafting the crab-like body design remains a mystery. Crabs may be found in every ecosystem on the planet, from coral reefs and abyssal plains to rivers, caverns, and woods.

Crabs also come in a wide range of sizes. The pea crab is the tiniest, being only a few millimeters in length, while the Japanese spider crab (Macrocheira kaempferi) is about 4 meters long from claw to claw. They are a good group to investigate patterns in biodiversity across time because of their diversity of species, a wide range of body forms, and extensive fossil records. Finding some order in the chaos of crabs, on the other hand, is a never-ending task.

It becomes stranger since not every crab is a crab. For example mud crabs and swimmer crabs. However, there are fake crabs, such as shell-shy hermit crabs with spiraling abdomens and spike-covered king crabs.

True crabs have four pairs of lanky legs, while false crabs only have three, with a tiny pair in the back. According to a study led by Harvard University evolutionary biologist Joanna Wolfe in 2021, both real and false crabs inherited their large, flat, hard upper shells and tucked tails independently of one another, from a shared ancestor with none of those qualities.

Crabs have been created and remade through evolution three times in the last 250 million years, according to Wolfe and colleagues as once or either twice in true crabs and at least three times in false crabs.

Crabs have long perplexed taxonomists, and have invariably categorized species as true or false crabs based on their uncanny resemblance. Determining how many times evolution has constructed the crab-like body form and the reasons perhaps offer something about what causes convergent evolution, in addition to working out where species reside in the tree of life.

To defend themselves from attackers, most carcinized crabs have evolved hard, calcified shells as a clear advantage but some crabs have abandoned this protection for unspecified reasons.

Walking sideways allows crabs to be extremely agile, allowing them to make a quick departure in any direction without losing sight of a predator. However, not all carcinized lineages exhibit sideways walking, and certain uncarcinzed hermit crabs can also walk sideways. In an ecological arms race, some crabs acquired large claws to become shell-crushing predators, but this does not entirely describe the timeframe or effectiveness of early crab development.