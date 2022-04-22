Resturant In US Is Serving Food For Free To The Needy

A restaurant is becoming a way of god's grace by helping all those in need who are most likely unable to eat. Mitra's Cafe is a Persian restauran in the Winchester, in United States. It's gaining a lot of attention online since it feeds the hungry for free. Mitra Cafe sells delectable kebabs and sandwiches, and outside their establishment is a sign that reads, "If you are hungry and have no money, we will feed you." Just let us know, " reported Indiatimes.

The Instagram page Goodnews Movement posted a photo of the restaurant. The caption praised the restaurant for its effort for doing the welfare.

The owner of this eatery, Max Khazaeian, came up with this concept during the holiday season. Following that, the coronavirus epidemic struck the United States. As a result, the owner decided to keep the notice up indefinitely because he realised that more people would lose their jobs and be unable to feed. He explained that they have lost their jobs and have no money, so anyone comes in and says they don't have any, we just feed them.

He is not only assisting the less fortunate, but it also brings him great joy. Khazaeian added that makes me really pleased on the inside. At the very least, he can contribute a little to the community.

Meanwhile, there are various unusual eating establishments that serve delicious food while still being friendly. Customers who say 'thank you' and 'please' when ordering cuisine at Dakshin-5 in Khajaguda, Hyderabad, receive discounts.