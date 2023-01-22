Scientist Found That The Wrinkles In The Brain Of Humans Differ
The squishy tissue inside of our heads has deep furrows and ridges that give it the look of a wrinkled walnut. Scientists have found why some individuals with polymicrogyria, a disorder that interferes with typical brain development, have more brain folds than others.
In polymicrogyria, too many gyri are stacked on top of one another, creating an excessively thick brain and causing a wide range of issues, including epileptic seizures, intellectual incapacity, speech difficulty, and neurodevelopmental delay.
The human brain's folds are easily identifiable. The outermost layer of brain tissue is folded into peaks called gyri and fissures called sulci so that reams of it can be squeezed into the skull, and it is here, on the wrinkled surface of the brain, that memory, thinking, learning, and reasoning all take place.
Although this revelation is a positive step forward and provides us with information about how the ailment develops, it might only apply to a tiny or as of yet unidentified portion of PMG cases. The number of persons with PMG who are affected by TMEM161B mutations is still poorly understood, but now that researchers are aware of what to look for, they can scour other datasets in search of further cases.