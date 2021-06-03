Siddhartha Basu Asked About The Presence OF Mahindra Tractor In Minari to Anand Mahindra On Twitter

Siddhartha Basu, who was watching the Korean film at the time, noticed the Mahindra tractor. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, was approached by the television producer-director with a query. He asked on Twitter whether the tractor's appearance in the film was a "happy happenstance" or if it was purposefully put.



The question based on a tractor with the Mahindra logo came on screen a handful of times in the Oscar-nominated film Minari.

Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary Europe West, asked his followers on Wednesday about the Oscar-winning Korean film in which a Mahindra tractor was featured. It warms the hearts to see Indian brands making their mark on the global stage with #UngoogleableQuiz. He mentioned that this is an actual frame from a recent Oscar-winning international film featuring a @Mahindratractor.

#UngoogleableQuiz - it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of a @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar winning international film. The name of the film is?@Brands_India pic.twitter.com/OqG7XIFl4k — Sandeep Chakravorty (@sandiplomat) June 2, 2021

Siddhartha Basu said in response to the tweet that Mahindra is the world's largest selling tractor brand by volume,and asked whether the company's presence in Minari was merely a happy coincidence. However, Siddhartha Basu has yet to receive a response from Anand Mahindra.

Well, Mahindra is the world's largest selling tractor brand by volume, though have no idea if this presence in Minari was just happy happenstance or by deliberate placement @anandmahindra ? https://t.co/wcNPKT3eC9 — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Minari was a film about a Korean-American family who relocates from Los Angeles to Arkansas. Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton were the cast of the film. The storyline of the film shows Jacob Yi who becomes dissatisfied with his employment as a chicken sexer and chooses to build his own large farm in order to provide his goods to a number of Korean families emigrating to the United States.



Minari was nominated for an Oscar in six categories in 2021, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. Youn Yuh-Jung took home the award for Best Supporting Actres