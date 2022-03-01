Studies Solved The Discovery Of Venus Of Willendo

The Venus of Willendorf is a 4.4-inch Venus figurine discovered in 1908 near Willendorf, Lower Austria, at a Palaeolithic site.Researchers used high-resolution tomography to propose that the Venus comes from an area in northern Italy. According to a recent study released by the University of Vienna in partnership with Vienna's Natural History Museum.



Micro-computer tomography was utilised by anthropologist Gerhard Weber of the University of Vienna to examine Venus at a resolution of up to 11.5 micrometres. The researchers obtained comparative materials from Austria and Europe for comparison to geologically pinpoint the origin, working with Alexander Lukeneder and Mathias Harzhauser from the Natural History Museum in Vienna.

The study discovered that the tomography data from Venus contained sediments of various densities and sizes accumulated in the rocks. There were always little shell fragments in between, as well as six highly thick, bigger grains known as limonite. The latter explains the hitherto enigmatic hemispherical indentations with the identical diameter on Venus's surface. Weber argues that the hard limonites undoubtedly came out as the sculptor of Venus was carving, and he then evidently produced a virtue out of necessity in the instance of the Venus navel.

The cores of the millions of globules that make up the Venus oolite have disintegrated, revealing that it is porous. A deeper examination revealed a small shell fragment, measuring about 2.5 millimetres in length.

The samples from Venus were proportionally indistinguishable from data from a region in northern Italy near Lake Garda, according to a study of the grain sizes of the other samples. This is significant because it implies that Venus or at least its substance began its voyage from south of the Alps to north of the Alps, along the Danube.

They migrated on as the climate or prey situation altered, especially along rivers. According to Gerhard Weber, people in the Gravettian that the tool culture of the period sought for and inhabited favourable places

The Venus oolite is thought to have originated in northern Italy, according to the data. Nonetheless, there is another intriguing location for the rock's origin. It is located in eastern Ukraine, approximately 1,600 kilometres from Willendorf.