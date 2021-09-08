Stunt Pilot Breaks Guinness World Record For Flying Through Two Longest Tunnel

Dario Costa, an Italian air racer and stunt pilot, set a Guinness World Record by flying an aeroplane across two tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey.



Mr Costa holds the world record for the longest plane fly in a tunnel, covering a distance of 1,730 metres. Mr Costa's plane can be witnessed taking off from one of Istanbul's atalca Tunnels. Prior entering the first tunnel, the flight was airborne as it drives forward. When it comes to the second one, Mr Costa breezes through the second tunnel, which is quite lengthy. A video inside the plane captures him yelling and crying in pleasure shortly after exiting the second tunnel.

Additional records were broken as a result of the stunt. It was the first aeroplane flight across two tunnels, the first aeroplane to lift off over a tunnel, and the longest flight beneath a solid barrier.

Dario just elevated the flying game to a new level with his trip through Istanbul's atalca Tunnels, flying for 2.6 kilometres through two tunnels at an average speed of 245.07 kilometres per hour and setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

On September 4, 2021, the Austrian firm Red Bull posted a video of the flight on Facebook. The video has now gotten 1.4 lakh likes and been shared 62k times.

While several users were left stunned after witnessing the video and started giving their opinions in the comment section. A lot of users complemented and congrats him for holding the new guinness world record. Some individuals went so far as to complement Mr Costa with humor.