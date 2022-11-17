Tanya Herbert Achieved The Guinness World Record For Having The World's Largest Feet

Tanya Herbert's shoe size is closer to a size 18, making the typical women's shoe sizes in the USA—8.5 to 9—a touch too small for her. Herbert now holds the Guinness World Record for having the largest feet on a live person, with her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 in) and her right foot reaching a maximum of 33.1 cm (13.03 in) in both feet.



Herbert relied on men's tennis shoes since, as a child, she had trouble finding women's shoes that suited her. She now hopes that by breaking the record, she would be able to draw attention to the problem of women's shoe sizing limitations and persuade businesses to provide reasonably priced customising services to persons with large feet.

She expressed her concern while finding a perfect shoe size of 18 as probably women's size varies from 6 - 9. Speaking of her unusually tall height, Herbert said that because of her wholesome upbringing and encouraging friends, she never experienced any self-esteem problems because of it. She remembered that the only people who teased her were the athletic coaches who were annoyed by her lack of enthusiasm for sports despite her height.