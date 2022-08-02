Teacher From Mumbai Invented The First Humanoid Robot From Waste Material

India is a developing nation where robotics is still behind due to a shortage of 3D printed parts, appropriate grade motors, and robotics components. Researchers or robotics experts must use cutting-edge technologies to advance the field of robotics.



Dinesh Kunwar Patel, a computer science instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bombay, has invented and created Shalu, the first social and educational humanoid robot in the world, which speaks 47 languages, including 9 Indian and 38 foreign ones. Shalu, a DIY robot, is constructed from scrap materials like cardboard, wood, and aluminium.

This is an ironical invention as a teacher is able to work in the field and create a prototype that is on par with robots created by large, resourceful firms with the aid of their best engineers on a sizable budget, they should be commended. It took the creator three years to create this discovery without any financial or technical assistance.

The robot Shalu, according to its creator Dinesh Kunwar Patel, has been listed in the Partishtha World Records book as the First Artificially Intelligent Social and Educational Humanoid Robot Made of Waste Material in the World. My efforts have also been recognised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and on December 2nd, 2021, received a certificate as a result.

Meanwhile, Robot Shalu was named the top humanoid robot in the world by Top Ten Magazine, while Analytics Insight Magazine named him the most well-known Indian robot in the global IT market. The humanoid robot has many features, including face recognition, the ability to recognise multiple objects that are found around us, including a computer, laptop, TV, mobile phone, bottle, and book, reading news and horoscopes, and the ability to solve math problems.