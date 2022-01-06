Thanks to Google Maps - Italian Mafia Boss gets arrested after 20 years

An investigator told Reuters on Wednesday that Italian police used the Google Maps app to arrest a top mafia fugitive who had been on the run for nearly 20 years. Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was apprehended in Galapagar, Spain, after a two-year search. He was living under a fake identity. The village is close to Madrid, Spain's capital.

A Google Maps street view photo of a man who resembled him in front of a fruit stand was the key point in launching a more thorough inquiry.

"The photogram helped us to confirm the investigation we were developing in traditional ways," Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit (DIA), said.