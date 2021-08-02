'The World's Oldest tiger In Captivity' Holds A New Guinness World Record

The world's oldest living tiger in captivity, 'Bengali the tiger', is getting a significance as it holds a new Guinness World Record. She resides in Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas, USA, at the age of 25 years and 319 days.



The Tiger Creek staff is ecstatic to have a record-breaking tiger as part of their family especially that she has been officially acknowledged with her Guinness World Records title.

Bengali originally arrived at the zoo in 2000, displaying signs of shyness and hiding from humans. However, she has gotten used to her new surroundings and can now be found resting in her courtyard and mingling with visitors at the sanctuary. The Bengalis gets fed many times a day, bathes herself, and seeks for shaded locations for her rather long cat naps on a typical day. They has spent the previous two decades at the refuge and has never had tiger babies.

It's 21st birthday was one of the staff's best memories with her. They gave a party with a sterilised empty keg, which Bengali jumped on and played with for the rest of the day. Bengali is excited to celebrate her 26th birthday, which falls on August 31st this year.