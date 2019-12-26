Tiger Covers 1500 Km Across Two States In Search Of Mate, Territory

A tiger has been walking across two states, crossing hundreds of villages, roads and canals without any conflict anywhere. An Indian Forest Service officer, Praveen Kaswan, IFS, who posted a tweet with a picture of the tiger on the move, said that it was being monitored. The phenomenon is considered highly unusual because of the density of human population in villages and towns, seen against the distance the tiger has already covered. Nowhere has the animal harmed anyone in its marathon walk. Here's the official's tweet:

This #Tiger is still walking in to the record books. Now covered 1500 KM. The tiger is now at Aurangabad forest, after covering hundreds of villages, roads, canals etc across six districts of two states. No conflict reported. He is searching for a female or territory. Monitored. pic.twitter.com/rpwsm6NqIM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 26, 2019

Kaswan says that in all likelihood the tiger, which is now reported to be in the Aurangabad forest, could be searching for a female. Territory could be another factor, the officer surmised.The IFS officer in his tweet, added that the tiger is "still walking into record books."The tiger in question has undertaken the longest walk ever recorded in India, Kaswan said in an earlier post.The tiger's movement continues to fascinate forest department officials, who are keeping a close eye on it, and wildlife experts and enthusiasts.

While tiger conservation efforts are on in a big way, the magnificent animal faces constant threats from poachers and expanding areas of human habitation.