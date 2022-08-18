Top Trending Videos Of The week ( 13 August - 18 August )

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens. On social media, a trending video of elephants attempting to save their calf from drowning in a pool has gone viral. A mother elephant and her baby elephant are seen drinking from a pool at the beginning of the popular video. On Saturday, it was published on Twitter. The newborn elephant dives into the lake out of the blue.

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/zLbtm84EDV — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 13, 2022

In one of the viral films now circulating online, a bride and groom are seen playing the game rock-paper-scissors just before exchanging garlands. The video was published on Instagram on July 30 by the official account of WeddingWire India, and it has since gained popularity.



Since it was shared, the popular video has gotten over 1.2 lakh likes and 1.6 million views. Instagram users poured words of encouragement into the comment section as they marvelled at the video. Numerous people also placed tags for the person they wanted to live out their days with.

A viral video showing a chaotic scene at an Ikea shop in Shanghai, China, where customers are attempting to exit and employees are attempting to contain them, has been shared on social media. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday in the Xuhui district when health officials chose to lock down the store after discovering a close contact of a COVID-19 case there. The Chinese government imposed a rigorous two-month lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year as part of the country's "zero-COVID" campaign to halt the coronavirus's spread.

Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai, & the entire mall was suddenly blocked🥶



Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #AmazingChina's digital surveillance pic.twitter.com/MWpbTOJ3kz — Donna Wong💛🖤 (@DonnaWongHK) August 14, 2022

It may be frequent on social media to see videos of adorable toddlers doing out activities, particularly dancing. Similar to this, in a viral video on social media from Udupi, Karnataka, a little toddler spontaneously dances during a public performance of a traditional dance.



The opening scene of the viral video, which was shared on Twitter by Visit Udupi, has a woman garlands a dancer in praise of his performance. The dancer then encourages the girl to dance with him, and to the cheers of the crowd, she does so promptly and brilliantly.

OMG ! this is super cute 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rFfink1s39 — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

Age is nothing when it comes to showing off your talent. A popular video of a middle-aged man dancing to the Hrithik Roshan song "Dil Na Diya" is currently going viral online. In the 2006 film Krrish, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, the song was featured. Since it was shared, the viral video has amassed over 51,000 views and over 2,300 likes on Instagram. Numerous users have praised him in the comments after being impressed by his dance abilities.



