Top Trending Videos Of The Week (16 October - 22 October )

Several trending videos have surfaced during the week, capturing people's interest and entertaining them throughout the week.



In a trending video, that emerged during the week was the groom can't hold back his tears as the bride dedicates a spectacular performance to him. The viral film has gone viral, and people are confident that they will enjoy it as well. True love generates happiness, as the viral video demonstrates, and it manifests itself in everything. Something similar happened to a man who cried a little at his wedding for a good cause. Later in the film, the bride takes the groom's hand and brings him to the stage, wiping away his tears, resulting in a poignant moment.

Watch The Trending Video Of The Groom Sheds Tears As The Bride Dances For Him

Several dancing videos appeared during the course of the time period, entertaining netizens. On social media, a video of a SpiceJet flight attendant named Uma Meenakshi shaking Navrai Majhi's leg went viral, and she just posted another video, this time with a group of air hostesses dancing. The internet was evidently amused by the video. Since it was posted, the trending video has gained over 50,000 views on Instagram. Netizens left hearts in the comments area to show their love for the dancing routines.

Watch The Trending Video Of Air Hostesses Dancing Collectively

An incident occurred during a couple's wedding, and they are convinced that they will laugh about it for the rest of their lives, according to a viral video. In the viral video, the two can be seen dancing casually on stage together. They continued to stare into one other's eyes while the audience screamed. They continued to swing slowly, but it didn't seem long before they slumped on their backs on the platform, drawing yells and gasps from the audience.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Couple Falling Down While Dancing In Their Wedding