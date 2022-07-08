Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 2 July - 8 July )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens within short span of time. One of the trending video witnessed a man selling fruits online while making humorous hand motions has gone viral. The video was posted on Reddit and shows the fruit salesman yelling and making goofy faces.



The video shows papayas and watermelons being sliced. He proclaimed how ripe the fruits are after looking at their inside. the fruits are ripe in an effort to attract customers by making this promise.

The internet is buzzing with a video of two pet dogs playing together in the sand and creating their first sandcastle. A good boy On June 26, Ollie shared the popular video on Instagram. It shows that the dog has the option to choose a sheet of paper from a box each week that has a fun activity written on it. It turned out to be creating a sandcastle this week.

A medical worker was shown grieving over the death of a patient in a quickly trending video, which did not sit well with online users. Many people have criticised the woman in the video for utilising such a delicate subject to attract attention. The TikTok-original video has since gained enormous popularity and has gone viral on Twitter. There have been approximately 13 million views of the popular video.

Several witnesses recorded an incident that expressed their horror, and urged the man to hold on to the line in a trending video that showed the worker hanging from a crane at a construction site in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. The worker was safely lowered to the ground, and no serious injuries were reported, according to sources. The event took place on Tuesday in Toronto's financial district.

While coming towards the end of the week, another trending video come up which showed a bizarre phenomenon where ice cream, often known as the "Hermes of ice cream," refused to melt in the presence of a blowtorch. The business received feedback on this. A popular video went viral showing how Chicecream's ice creams would not melt when placed near an extremely hot flame or in a room that was 31 degrees Celsius.



